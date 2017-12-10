Take 5: ‘This milk is just like ice-cream, especially vanilla’, says Latehar student Jyoti Kumari

“Ensure we get this every day” “Ensure we get this every day”

1. Do you have milk regularly at home?

I don’t like milk much. I drink it at home mostly because an elder insists. But it is not very regular. Sometimes, my grandmother puts in Horlicks, but I still don’t like it. This flavoured milk is different.

2. What do you like about the flavoured milk?

It tastes exactly like ice-cream, especially the vanilla flavour. Often I don’t bring lunch as I have tuitions before school and, though my grandmother insists, I know it is difficult for her to make my tiffin that early. I live in Nawagarh, a 30-minute walk from school. My friends though share their food with me. I eat anything they bring — chapattis, paranthas. And now there is this milk.

3. Do you wish you could have more?

It is not that the packets are stacked in a corner and we can just go and take what we want. We stand in a queue and get one packet each. But, I would be happy if the scheme continues… There are, of course, some who would want more. The best part is they keep changing the flavours, so it doesn’t get boring.

4. Are you aware of Jharkhand’s malnutrition problem?

They do tell us about kuposhan (malnutrition). We got mid-day meals in junior classes. Now, sometimes teachers tell us that eggs will also be served. Many of us skip meals to meet our schedules. Also, some of us do not have enough money to buy milk routinely. Such programmes (like flavoured milk) should be continued. (Under a government plan, ‘Bal Nirog Varsh’, from next year, milk will be distributed to 2 lakh students to counter malnutrition.)

5. Are there any milk flavours you would like to have on the menu?

I don’t know. I like the ice-cream taste, some of us have also had the mango flavour. Jo bhi hai, achcha hai; roz mangwaaiyega (Whatever flavour it is, it is good; ensure we get it every day).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App