Take 5: ‘Lakhs can die, but not the guardian of people’

On July 13, the ceiling of the room occupied by Satish Patil in Maharashtra MLA hostel ‘Manora’ collapsed. The MLAs are now set to get furnished flats in a plush part of Mumbai. Patil, 47, of the Nationalist Congress Party and the MLA of Erandol speaks to The Sunday Express.

Where were you when the incident occurred?

Thankfully, I was not in the building. I was in my constituency because of the weekend break. I returned for the Assembly session and found the caved ceiling. Had I stayed back on the weekend, my fellow MLAs would have been paying homage to me today.

Has something like this ever happened to you before?

By the grace of God, it has never happened, and I am praying it doesn’t.

Whom do you blame for the incident?

People tend to blame politicians when such incidents occur, saying that they are corrupt, but bureaucrats tend to get off scot-free. The building is hardly 25 years old; ideally, it should have a life of 50 to 60 years. The kind of monitoring that officials should do for projects is sadly not being done. We are seeing this lethargy in monitoring of a building where public representatives reside. Imagine what must be happening with other projects.

Do you think public representatives should be given flats? Shouldn’t they make their own arrangements?

We are public representatives and the voice of voters in our constituencies. So many legislators come from outside and do not have a place to live in Mumbai. These flats are necessary because of their proximity to the Legislative Assembly and Mantralaya (the secretariat). We have to attend Assembly sessions which start early in the morning. Staying far away would mean wasting important time on travel. Moreover, if the government put us up in hotels, it would be a huge burden on the exchequer.

What advice would you give the government on ensuring safety of such buildings?

It is not only about safety of buildings but also security of public representatives. I can sleep anywhere, even on a bed-sheet on the ground. Not to belittle anyone but there is a saying in Marathi — Lakh mele tari chaltil, pan lakhacha poshinda jaglach pahije (Lakhs can die, but the guardian of people should not). We are the voice of lakhs of people, the state should at least guarantee our safety when we lie down after a hard day’s work.

