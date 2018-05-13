Take 5: ‘If situation gets ugly, switch off music, leave console. I stick to this plan’

DJ MonE DJ MonE

A party in Delhi ended recently with the DJ stabbing a gym owner after a request for a song turned ugly. Rahul Batra a.k.a DJ MonE, 32, says it could have been avoided “had the club intervened”

Have you heard about the incident?

Yes, I read about it. The whole incident could have been avoided had the club management intervened in time. The DJ and the guests should have been thrown out after the first exchange of blows.

What are the hazards of your job?

I have been a DJ for 14 years now and clubs are definitely safer than private parties. Most clubs have bouncers. The real danger lies at private parties and weddings where there is no security. We don’t know what weapons the guests might have at such events.

Have you ever had trouble?

This was probably 12 years ago… I was the DJ at a big builders’ event in Faridabad, and was playing towards the end of the night to a crowd of about hundred people. One man asked me to play a slow ’80s Lata Mangeshkar track and I refused because it didn’t suit the party’s mood. He climbed up to the console and showed me a gun. I had to play that track seven times that night.

What about aggressive people?

If a person requests a song, listen to the request, be calm, don’t get angry. And if it’s a good request, play the song. If it’s not, say no politely. If the situation is taking an ugly turn, switch off the music and leave the console. I stick to this plan every time a situation gets heated up.

How can clubs be made safe?

The number of partying venues in mega-cities has gone up over the last decade. Anyone with money is investing in the business without taking care of the security. The problem gets worse when club owners allow their friends and VIP guests to break all rules. There is a lack of respect for DJs sometimes.

