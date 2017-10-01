Take 5: Govt shouldn’t insult women by giving cheap gifts

Sarapareddi Devi, 38, homemaker. Sarapareddi Devi, 38, homemaker.

On September 18, the Telangana government distributed over 26 lakh saris to women below the poverty line. But several women made bonfires of them, accusing the government of giving them “cheap” saris. Devi was among those who got saris.

* Why don’t you like the sari you got?

Initially, I was happy that I would get a gift for the festival, but now I am angry. Look at this sari — the fabric is thin and of cheap quality. Besides, I don’t even like this colour (yellow). Women here don’t wear such saris even at home, leave alone wearing it for festivals. We get such saris at weekly village fairs for Rs 100. The government shouldn’t insult women by giving such cheap gifts. We are conscious of what we wear.

* How many saris do you have?

I have a few good ones. Look, even the poorest of women in Telangana have at least one or two good cotton or silk saris costing Rs 500 or more. They take it out only for special occasions and wear it with a lot of pride. Their husbands or sons would have saved money and bought it for them.

* What kind of sari were you hoping for?

When the Chief Minister made the announcement, everyone thought we would get handloom saris. If they thought handloom saris are costly, they should have arranged for some other gift. I voted for the TRS (the ruling party in the state), but now I am disappointed.

* Saris were burnt at some places.

They should not have burnt the saris. We don’t destroy new cloth.

* What will you do with this sari now?

I don’t know. I haven’t decided.

