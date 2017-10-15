Take 5: ‘Allot us a place where we can earn our living in peace,’ says Tarun Kumar, meat shop owner

“Sometimes parties shut us, sometimes govt.” Manoj Kumar “Sometimes parties shut us, sometimes govt.” Manoj Kumar

Haryana has decided not to issue licences for meat shops in Gurgaon residential areas. While officials claim existing shops won’t be hit, sources say 280-odd applications are under scrutiny. Kumar, who has a meat shop in Sector 12, Gurgaon, is an applicant

1. For how long have you been running the shop?

My father set up this shop around 35 years ago. I, along with five of my brothers, manage it now. We pay a rent of Rs 10,000 per month.

2. Why is the shop closed now?

We had to close the shop six months ago when the state government set down 20 conditions for procuring licences. We have applied for a fresh licence, but I have heard that a new order has barred meat shops in residential areas.

3. With the shop closed, how have you been managing?

Our entire family, that has over 20 members, depends on this shop. Our children go to private schools and our savings are not enough to pay their fees. The landlord of the shop is also threatening to throw us out.

4. What do you think is the solution?

Our problems have been piling up over the past year — sometimes we are forced to shut our shops by political parties, on other occasions the government passes regulations against us. If they do not want us to run our shops here, they should allot us an alternative location so that we can earn our living in peace.

5. Do you have a plan for the future?

We have been trained for this job since childhood. At this stage, it will be very difficult for us to move out of Sector 12 and set up shop in a new market. It will require a lot of money, and we will have to build a customer base from scratch. It will take a lot of time, but what else can we do?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App