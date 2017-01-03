Takam Pario elected as leader of PPA

Palin MLA Takam Pario has been unanimously elected as the leader of Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) Legislature party. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of all the ten PPA MLAs held in a city hotel here yesterday under the chairmanship of Pario, a party release said on Tuesday. Besides appointing Markio Tado, MLA from Tali as the chief whip of the party, Bordumsa-Diyun legislator Nikh Kamin has been appointed as the spokesman, the release said.

The MLAs present in the meeting apart from suggesting legal consultation regarding the legality of merger of 33 party’s MLAs to BJP, also resolved to stand united under the leadership of Pario. Pario assured the party MLAs that he would have proper consultations with them and party leaders from time to time and appealed to them to cooperate with him for smooth functioning of the party in the larger interest of the state, the release added.