Taj Mansingh Hotel auction: Supreme Court to hear plea today

Hotels such as Taj Mansingh (above) and Le Meridien are one of NDMC’s biggest source of revenue. (Source: Express Archive) Hotels such as Taj Mansingh (above) and Le Meridien are one of NDMC’s biggest source of revenue. (Source: Express Archive)

The Supreme Court will Thursday continue the hearing in connection with the plea of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) against the Delhi High court order allowing the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to auction the Taj Mansingh Hotel, located in the Lutyen’s zone. Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that an open auction of Taj Mansingh Hotel would be done. Kejriwal, a member NDMC made the announcement following a special meeting of its top decision-making body.

“Important decisions today’s NDMC meeting-open auction of Taj Mansingh, cancel Le Meridian Hotel license, 240 days TMR (Temporary Muster Roll) every yr 2 all death cases (sic),” Kejriwal had tweeted. The apex court, earlier in November 2016, ordered that the status quo with regard to the Taj Mansingh Hotel be maintained and issued a notice to the NDMC to reply to the plea against the auction of hotel.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed the Tata Group’s appeal for retaining management rights over the Taj Mansingh Hotel, and told the business conglomerate that it would have to participate in the auction process. The High Court gave a green signal to the NDMC to go ahead with the public auction of the Taj Mansingh Hotel located in Central Delhi.

