Taj Mahal’s decorative features’ damaged in heavy rain

HEAVY RAIN that lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening caused damage to the Taj Mahal. A 10-foot pillar crashed while parts of the structure near two of the entry gates were damaged, said officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which manages the World Heritage Monument.

They said “several decorative features” were damaged owing to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Bhuvan Vikram, Superintending archaeologist, ASI Agra Circle, told The Indian Express, “The parts that came off or suffered damage Wednesday evening are near the main gate, the East Gate and the tomb.” Some trees also fell inside the complex and the ASI team has been on ground to assess the extent of damage. Reacting to photographs of fallen minarets doing the rounds since Thursday morning, Vikram said, “The damage is much less than what is being publicised.”

Explaining “decorative features”, Vikram said although the said parts that have been damaged are part of the original complex built in the 17th century, architecturally speaking, these are not part of the main structure, but comprise its decorative aspects.

