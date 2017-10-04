Taj Mahal a prominent tourist centre, initiated number of schemes for its development: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, center, waves as he joins a rally led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, left, at Keechari in Kannur, India, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (Source: AP) Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, center, waves as he joins a rally led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, left, at Keechari in Kannur, India, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (Source: AP)

Breaking his silence over the controversy surrounding the Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is Kerala to participate in BJP’s ‘Janraksha Yatra’, on Wednesday said his government has initiated a number of schemes for its development.

“Taj Mahal is a very prominent tourist centre. We have initiated a number of schemes for its development in the tourism point of view,” Yogi Adityanath told The Indian Express.

This is the first time the chief minister is reacting to the controversy over a tourism booklet released by the Uttar Pradesh government which had no mention of the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the major tourist attractions of the state.

“It is not an issue at all,” he said when asked about the controversy.

The booklet released by the state Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi features other heritage sites including Adityanath’s Gorakhdham temple and temples of Mathura and Ayodhya as well.

The state government has denied that it was deliberately dropped from the tourism booklet. In a release, the state government has said that the state government had proposed tourism projects worth Rs 370 crore under which Rs 156 crore were meant for the Taj Mahal and its surrounding areas in Agra.

