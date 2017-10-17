Taj Mahal controversy: Demolish Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan as well, says Azam Khan

“Why only the Taj Mahal? Why not the Parliament? Why not the Rashtrapati Bhavan? Why not the Qutub Minar? Why not the Red Fort in Delhi? Why not the Agra Fort? These are the signs of traitors,” said Azam Khan. “Why only the Taj Mahal? Why not the Parliament? Why not the Rashtrapati Bhavan? Why not the Qutub Minar? Why not the Red Fort in Delhi? Why not the Agra Fort? These are the signs of traitors,” said Azam Khan.

A day after BJP legislator Sangeet Som called the Taj Mahal a blot on Indian history, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday retaliated by stating that the Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan should also be demolished as they were also in a sense, “symbols of slavery”.

“I won’t respond to him (Som). But I have always been saying that all symbols of slavery in India should be demolished. It is true that Mughals conquered India. But I won’t get into how they came and who brought them to India because it will create a bitter debate. Some people will mind my opinion about that because they don’t like the truth,” Khan said, speaking to a TV channel.

“Why only the Taj Mahal? Why not the Parliament? Why not the Rashtrapati Bhavan? Why not the Qutub Minar? Why not the Red Fort in Delhi? Why not the Agra Fort? These are the signs of traitors,” added Azam Khan.

In what can be perceived to be an indirect jibe at PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan, who has a reputation of making sharp comments at his political adversaries, further said that he had already made an appeal to the “Baadshah” and to the “younger Baadshah” that they should march towards demolishing these monuments “built by traitors and we will follow them”.

“Let theirs be the first blow (to demolish these monuments) and mine will be the second,” he said.

Earlier, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had also condemned Sangeet Som’s remarks and said that the prime minister should accordingly stop hoisting flag at the Red Fort as the fort (going by Som’s logic) is also a symbol of slavery.

