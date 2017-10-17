Taj Mahal cannot be a symbol of worship, most Mughals were ‘aiyaash’: Shia Waqf Board chairman

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (Source: ANI) Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (Source: ANI)

Amid the raging debate over controversy surrounding Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Tuesday said the architectural marvel can be a symbol of love but not of worship and alleged that barring a few, most Mughals were ‘aiyaaash’ (philanderer).

“Taj Mahal can be symbol of love but not of worship, apart from 1-2 most Mughals were ‘aiyaash’, Muslims don’t consider them idols,” Rizvi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Waqf board chairman also wondered why there was a controversy over construction of Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya. “No one opposed when Mayawati built her own statues, don’t understand why is there issue over making Ram statue,” he said.

Rizvi also observed that the construction of a statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya was a matter of pride for all Indians and stated that the board would gift 10 silver arrows for his quiver as a mark of respect. “UP government’s decision to erect a statue of Lord Ram is commendable. In keeping with the Ganga-Jamuni ‘tehzeeb’ of Awadh, these silver arrows will be just a token of admiration and esteem in which Shias hold Lord Ram,” Rizvi said.

A political slugfest has erupted after BJP MLA Sangeet Som questioned the monument’s place in history, distorting historical facts to say that it was built by an emperor who imprisoned his father and targeted Hindus. Interestingly, Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, was the one who was imprisoned till the end of his days by his son Aurangzeb.

Som also said the Centre as well as the state were working to erase the “blot” (kalank katha) of Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babur from history books.

Interestingly, Som’s comments came after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government reportedly left out the Taj Mahal from an official tourism booklet.

With ANI, PTI inputs

