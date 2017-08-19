Tainted Gujarat cops’ re-induction showed BJP govt’s ‘utter disrespect for law’: Congress

The Congress on Saturday said the re-induction of two senior Gujarat Police officers, accused in alleged fake encounter cases, showed the BJP government’s “lack of fear and utter disrespect for law”. The Congress on Saturday said the re-induction of two senior Gujarat Police officers, accused in alleged fake encounter cases, showed the BJP government’s “lack of fear and utter disrespect for law”.

The Congress on Saturday said the re-induction of two senior Gujarat Police officers, accused in alleged fake encounter cases, showed the BJP government’s “lack of fear and utter disrespect for law”. Police officers N K Amin and Tarun Barot had to resign earlier this week after they were made to give an undertaking before the Supreme Court that they would demit their posts to which they had been re-appointed after retirement.

The top court was hearing a petition challenging their re-induction despite their “questionable track record”. Amin faced trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter cases. Barot was accused in the Ishrat Jahan and the Sadiq Jamal encounter cases. Taking a dig at the BJP government in Gujarat, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, “This is a very special model of development of Gujarat is being presented before you. This very special Gujarat Model…”

“This shows that the entire approach is that you be with me, carry out my illegal orders, we will reward you. This shows a lack of fear, an utter and complete disrespect for law and constitutional norms, an utter absence of shame and clearly an arrogance of power which is unprecedented. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” he said. Doctor-turned-police officer Amin was serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tapi district. Barot was re-inducted in October last year as Deputy Superintendent of Police with Western Railways at Vadodara for one year after his retirement.

