Saif, Kareena have every right to name their son, no one should object to it, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday disapproved the controversy that surrounded Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and wife Karena Kapoor Khan after they named their newborn son, Taimur. Congratulating the couple on their baby, Singh said that it is a nice name and that the couple has a right to name their baby without any objection from any front.

He further said that those who had an objection ‘may take a walk’. He said, “I feel they have a right to name their son and no one should object to it. Those who object may take a walk.”

He lamented that the hysteria over the name Taimur showed that critics didn’t understand India’s medieval history.

“Congratulations to Saif and Kareena. What is this unnecessary controversy about their son named as Taimur? I feel it is a nice name. The hysteria over Bollywood’s baby Taimur shows that critics just don’t understand India’s medieval history,” said Singh.

Supporting filmstar Rishi Kapoor who criticised the ‘haters’, Singh said that he endorsed his views. “I totally endorse his views,” said Singh.

