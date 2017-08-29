Tailoring on wheels at Gangadham Chowk

Rahul Baburao Salunke converted a tempo to make the mobile tailoring shop, which is usually seen parked at Gangadham Chowk, near Market Yard. Arul Horizon Rahul Baburao Salunke converted a tempo to make the mobile tailoring shop, which is usually seen parked at Gangadham Chowk, near Market Yard. Arul Horizon

Over the last two months, residents in Gangadham Chowk have been treated to a rare sight — a tailoring shop on wheels. Rahul Baburao Salunke (20) has converted a tempo into a mobile tailoring shop, which is usually seen parked at Gangadham Chowk, near Market Yard. While mobile food trucks and creches are a common sight in the city, a mobile tailoring shop is a unique idea, said a resident.

Rahul said, “I had been wanting to open a tailoring shop in this area for a long time but the shopkeepers were demanding Rs 200 per month, just for sitting outside the shop. It could not afford that. Four months ago, a friend had given me a van, in which I carried out tailoring work for a few days. Later, I sold it for Rs 20,000, put in Rs 10,000 more and bought this tempo.”

With a mobile tailoring shop, he said, he was able to not just save on rent but electricity too. “The tempo is equipped with two sewing machines and a battery-run tubelight. At least two tailors can carry out stitching work in it,” he added. Surrounded by pieces of fabric of various shapes, colours and sizes, a thread box, a scissor and a measuring tape around his neck, a worker said, “The space is more than enough for me.”

Salunke added that despite the space crunch, his customers have never complained about giving measurements. “Most of the customers prefer giving one of their well-fitted clothes as a sample,” he said, adding that given that the tempo is prominently parked.

Pointing out that the truck was easily accessible to public, he said his customer base in the area has increased within a short span of time. “Other than fresh stitching orders, I also accept altering, rafu, etcetera. On an average, I get nearly 30 customers per day,” he added.

Salunke said his father was a tailor too, who had opened a tailoring shop in Gultekdi in 1991, which was still operational.

“Whenever orders at the Gultekdi shop are too much to handle, we take up the load and vice versa,” he added. “Though initially I had plans of taking the shop to different areas, I realised that staying in one area helps in building a rapport with the customers. At the same time, I am saving on rent and electricity bill,” he said.

In the near future, I plan to buy another tempo and convert it into a tailoring shop, which will be run from Shantinagar area, he added.

