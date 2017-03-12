Tagore Nobel award theft case: Man arrested, to be questioned

A MAN was arrested by the anti-burglary team of the state detective department on Friday night for questioning in connection with the Nobel medal theft case. Sources said Tapas Das, a history-sheeter, was picked up from his home in Shantiniketan in Birbhum district after officials got some leads in the case. Das, who has been allegedly involved in several theft cases, is likely to be interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last year to probe the 13-year-old Nobel theft. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, CID ADG Rajesh Kumar and CID IG Javed Shamim are part of the SIT.

“Das was a wanted accused and has been arrested. We will interrogate him to know if he used to deal with antiques or not,” said SP (Birbhum) N Sudheer Kumar.

Sources said that Das was interrogated last year too in connection with the case. Investigating officials have kept a strict vigil on many antique dealers and criminals with more than one theft case registered against them, as per sources.

The CBI had arrested Pradip Barui, a folk singer and former CPM gram panchayat pradhan, in 2004 in the case. The CBI, which took over the case soon after the incident was reported, failed to recover the medal and closed the case in 2007. Under political pressure, the case was reopened in 2008, but closed again in 2009.