‘Tagged’ in misleading post, RSS ideologue to move court for anticipatory bail

Representational Image Representational Image

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha will be moving court for anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered at Shakespeare Sarani police station on July 12 over a social media post, his lawyer said on Monday. Sources said Sinha was allegedly “tagged” by BJP leader Nupur Sharma on her recent Twitter post, in which she had shared a picture of the 2002 Gujarat riots passing it off as one of the violence in Basirhat. “Since trolls spent a sleepless night covering up Basirhat violence, sharing media images of the riots. Hope they report this to WB police too,” the post said. “We will move court for anticipatory bail. He has been unnecessarily named in the FIR. A post was shared by someone else and he was tagged in it,” Brajesh Jha, Sinha’s counsel, told The Indian Express.

Two separate complaints have already been filed against Sharma at Regent Park and Gariahat police stations. “A complaint was lodged in Shakespeare Sarani police station against Nupur Sharma and three other people by an individual. Rakesh Sinha’s name was mentioned in the FIR,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express. Sources said Sharma, Rakesh Sinha, Raja Singh and Pratap Sinha were booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause fear or alarm), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 120B (criminal conspiracy). Complainant Manoj Singh had filed the complaint saying the post was “provocative” and could create communal tension in Bengal, sources added.

