CRPF Head Constable commits suicide in Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli district

A CRPF Head Constable attached to Tadgaon post in Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli district reportedly committed suicide in his barrack by shooting himself with a rifle on Monday. “Head Constable D Hanumanth, 48, a resident of Karnool in Andhra Pradesh, shot himself in the chest with a rifle belonging to a patrolling staffer, who had gone to the washroom, around 8.45 am,” said Shriram Meena, Commandant of Battalion 37, also in charge of Battalion 8 to which the deceased belonged.

“He was under psychiatric treatment for some personal issues and was not assigned operational duty as well as any weapon. On Monday morning, when his battalion was out on operation, he took a rifle belonging to a patrolling colleague when the latter had gone to toilet and shot himself in the chest with one round. He collapsed on the spot. On hearing the fire shot, others in the camp rushed to find him lying dead on a cot,” Meena added.

Asked if he had any issues with posting in Gadchiroli, Meena said, “apparently he wanted posting in Hyderabad, where he has served some time. But as per CRPF posting policy, one has to swerve in field once one completes peace-time posting.” Hanumanth had gone on a month’s leave to his hometown to return on Aheri on July 4 from where he had come to Tadgaon on July 6, according to Meena.

