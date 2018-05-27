After 23 years in jail, TADA convict goes home on 21-day parole

Ashfaq Khan was convicted in 2004 for involvement in a series of bomb blasts in trains in 1993 and has been in jail since then. (Representational) Ashfaq Khan was convicted in 2004 for involvement in a series of bomb blasts in trains in 1993 and has been in jail since then. (Representational)

Following a Supreme Court order, Ashfaq Khan, who was convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and lodged in the Jaipur Central jail, has been released on parole for a period of 21 days.

Khan, a resident of Dausa district of Rajasthan, was in jail for the past 23 years and last went to his house in 2000 on

interim bail.

In an order issued on May 14, a bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan granted Khan, in his late fifties, parole after his mother passed away recently.

“The applicant shall be released on parole for the period of 21 days from the receipt of the order. However, he shall report to the Station House Officer of the concerned police station on every third day,” said the order.

Khan was convicted in 2004 for involvement in a series of bomb blasts in trains in 1993 and has been in jail since then.

“For the past few years, Khan’s mother was ill and we had been constantly applying for parole so that he could meet her. Last year, the Rajasthan High Court rejected our application following which we went to the Supreme Court.

Unfortunately Khan’s mother passed away last month and he couldn’t take part in her last rites,” said Khan’s counsel Mujahid Ahmad.

He added that Khan was released on May 24 by the jail authorities.

Jaipur Central Jail Superintendent Kailash Trivedi confirmed to The Indian Express that Khan was released according to the Supreme Court order.

“The jail authorities were not willing to release Khan in spite of the Supreme Court order and let him go only after we sent them a contempt notice,” alleged Ahmad.

In December 18 last year, the Rajasthan High Court had granted parole for a week to Fazlur Rehman Sufi, another accused in the train blast case, to attend his son’s wedding on December 26.

However, Sufi wasn’t able to get a release from the Jaipur Central Jail with his parole expiring.

