Tackling stubble burning: In Bathinda, Sukhbir Singh Badal lays foundation stone of Punjab’s 1st bio-ethanol plant

Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal with his wife, Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Badal, during the function in Bathinda on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh

PROMISING FARMERS a solution to the stubble burning menace in poll-bound Punjab, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government would set up a bio-ethanol production plant in every district of the state. Sukhbir, along with wife and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, laid the foundation stone of the first bio-ethanol plant at Tarkhan Wala village in Bathinda district on Sunday. “We are not only targeting to end stubble burning in Punjab and reduce pollution but also increasing income of the farmers. This plant will consume the stubble and crop residue which farmers burn now. This is the first plant but one such plant will be set up in each district of Punjab,” he said.

The plant, coming up at a cost of Rs 600 crore, will be spread over 49 acres of land. Claiming that this plant, besides addressing environment degradation, would also provide better remuneration to farmers, Harsimrat said, “The plant will use 400 tonnes of agriculture residue per day or 1.28 lakh tonnes of biomass as fuel and shall have a production capacity of around 100 KL ethanol per day and around 3.20 crore litres of ethanol annually. This would be enough to meet 26 per cent of the ethanol requirement of Punjab.”