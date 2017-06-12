Tackling drug-related crimes: ‘Haryana STF likely to begin functioning from June-end’

The Special Task Force (STF), created in Haryana to tackle drug-related crimes, will start functioning from the end of June or early next month, Director General of Police B S Sandhu said on Sunday.

The new STF will help police in tackling drug-related cases. “Drug menace is an issue and an STF is being created at the state level. It will work under the State Crime Branch and it would comprise an IGP-level officer and two SP-level officers. There would be units to would monitor the drug-related cases and gangs,” Sandhu said in Panchkula.

He also said women security is very important and the woman safety campaign, “Operation Durga”, will again be started after the school and college vacations.

“Because of vacation, the campaign has been slowed down. We will start the operation after the vacation and this time we will take it to the village-level,” he said, adding that initially only few cases of eve teasing were registered as the police preferred to counsel the youth indulged in such crimes.

Saying it would take 15 months to start the emergency response centre “Dial 100”, Sandhu said the centre control room will be established near Majri Chowk in Panchkula. “All the emergency complaints from Haryana will be addressed by the control unit and there are 600 vehicles that will work under it,” he said.

The state police chief said the police force is short of 150,00 personnel and about 4,500 will join for training by the end of this month.

“As many as 7,000 constable posts have also been advertised. Advertisements for 350 male sub-inspectors and 67 women sub-inspectors will also be out soon. All the posts will be filled by April 2018,” he said.

