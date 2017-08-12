Tackle ‘hair chopping’ cases, Harsimrat Kaur tells police

In a statement here, Harsimrat Badal said social organizations should work with the police to put a stop to superstition that braid chopping was happening due to some super-natural force. In a statement here, Harsimrat Badal said social organizations should work with the police to put a stop to superstition that braid chopping was happening due to some super-natural force.

Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Friday asked social organisations and the state police to devise a strategy to counter braid chopping cases, currently widespread in Malwa region. In a statement here, Harsimrat Badal said social organizations should work with the police to put a stop to superstition that braid chopping was happening due to some super-natural force.

She said people needed to be sensitised that such things were not possible and that they should not believe in such rumors.

She added that SGPC and other Sikh organisations shoild also sensitise the Sikhs about this issue. Stating that nobody should be allowed to strike at an article of faith of the Sikh community, the Union minister asked the state police to increase vigilance on this account and also investigate role of miscreants indulging in such acts to spread panic in society.

