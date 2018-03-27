Tableau honouring Shambhulal Regar taken out during Ram Navami celebrations in Jodhpur

A tableau of murder accused Shambhulal Regar was allegedly taken out by Hindu outfits on March 25. (Express photo) A tableau of murder accused Shambhulal Regar was allegedly taken out by Hindu outfits on March 25. (Express photo)

A tableau of murder accused Shambhulal Regar was allegedly taken out by Hindu outfits on March 25 during a Ram Navami procession in Jodhpur. In the photos circulated on social media, a man is seen dressed in clothes similar to those that Regar wore at the time he hacked Bengali migrant labourer Mohammed Afrazul in December last year.

In a poster accompanying the tableau it’s written, “Hinduon bhaiyon Jaagon, apni behan beti bachao, love jihad se desh ko azad karana chahiye (Hindu brothers, wake up, save your sisters and daughters. The country should be free from love jihad).” Regar was addressed as ‘Shambhu Nath, love jihad mitane wala’ (Shambhu Nath, destroyer of lover jihad) in the poster.

The poster also has a picture of a shovel identical to the murder weapon that was used by Regar to allegedly murder Afrazul, while the act was also filmed by him. Later, in a series of videos Regar had gone on a long, anti-Islam diatribe.

“The Ram Navami celebrations has being going on since the past 35 years and are organised under the banner of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. This year, around 2.5 lakh people participated in the celebrations and we generally ask the youth to take out tableaus on current affairs,” said Mahendra Singh, Jodhpur division joint secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

However, he claimed the outfit didn’t know that the tableau honouring Regar was being taken out. “Of course, current affairs include subjects such as love jihad. But we had asked workers not to take out tableu about Regar but during the celebrations one such tableau was indeed taken out,” said Singh.

