Tableaux highlighting GST, Skill India and other govt initiatives to be part of R-day parade

The Sikh Regiment marching contingents passes through the Rajpath during the 66th Republic Day Parade 2015, in New Delhi on January 26, 2015. (Source: PIB) The Sikh Regiment marching contingents passes through the Rajpath during the 66th Republic Day Parade 2015, in New Delhi on January 26, 2015. (Source: PIB)

Goods and Services Tax (GST), India’s single biggest tax reform initiative undertaken since independence, will be part of the 23 tableaux to be showcased on this year Republic Day Parade on Rajpath. Apart from this “Transforming India through Skill Development”, “Green India – Clean India”, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Khadi India will also be showcased among the tableaux from seventeen states and six ministries and departments in the Republic Day Parade this year.

The Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which is playing a stellar role in scientific and technological growth in the country, and has also played a catalytic role in improving the quality of lives of millions as a result of its technological interventions, will also showcase its achievements during its journey of 75 years.

The poll bound states of Punjab, Manipur and Goa will showcase their cultural heritage through Music, Dance and Theatre in this year Republic Day Parade. Punjab will showcase “Jago Aaiya”, a festive dance with full of energy and celebrations which would take place the night before a Punjabi Wedding.

“JAGO” literally means “Wake Up”. Centuries ago invitations were not sent to invite people to wedding ceremony. A pot (Gaagar) decorated with oil lamps and carried on the head is used while dancing and singing Jago songs. Relatives of the bride or groom would go around the village so also encourage people to wake-up and join in the festivities. The tableau is based on the theme of “JAGO”.

Goa will showcase its musical heritage “Sangodd”, a larger platform formed by combining two or more canoes. The tableaux depicts this rich musical heritage through various musical instruments and dance. The front tractor carries a peacock fronted Sangodd. On it are fibre figurines of a lady playing a ghumat – a percussion instrument made from an earthern pot. Like the Sangodd, the musical heritage of Goa has different influences from the various regimes.

Another poll bound state of Manipur will present “Lai Haraoba”, one of the oldest ritualistic theatres of the world jealously preserved by the Meitei community of Manipur with utmost awe and sanctity. Lai Haraoba, translated as ‘Happiness of the Gods’ is celebrated to worship local deities to bring prosperity and well-being of the land and its inhabitants. The entire community participates in it with complete devotion.

The subject of Gujrat Tableau will be the ‘The Art and Lifestyle of Kutch’. Gujarat’s Kutch district is renowned all over the world for its art and lifestyle. 16 different types of embroidery are done here. The Rogan art, Mud work and the art of making Bhunga gives Kutch a unique identity across the globe. The woman doing the embroidery work will be shown on the front part of the tableau in symbolic form. On the back side of the tableau people using Motchi (Cobbler) embroidery art and Dabda, Kutchi camel covered with embroidery work fabric, Rogan art work and the residence of Kutch people Bhunga will be shown.

The tableaux of Odisha depicts ‘Dola Jatra’ – a popular festival celebrated in the state. This festival signifies the journey of Goddess Radha & Lord Krishna for ultimate union in the tradition of Bhakti cult.

The tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh depicts the “Yak Dance”, one of the most famous pantomimes of the Mahayana sect of Buddhist Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. This dance portrays the joy of the people upon finding the Yak and it signifies the presence of health, wealth and happiness of the Mahayana Buddhist tribes, who believe that performing this dance would relieve them of all their complications and anxieties. The masked dancer represents the members of a family who are said to have discovered the Yak with the help of a magical bird hundreds of years ago.

Lakshadweep tableaux will participate in Republic Day parade after 26 years. Lakshadweep, the tiniest Union Territory of India formed in 1956, located 220-440 Km off the Kerala coast will attract the eyeballs through its beautiful tableau “An Unexplored Tourist Destination”. Lakshadweep or “Laksha – Dweep” – A Hundred Thousand Islands – as defined in Sanskrit, consists of 36 islands un-evenly spread in the Arabian Sea. Kavaratti is its Administrative Headquarter. Lakshadweep is the best of its kind “Adventure Sport – Nature Tourism” location that owns world’s premier diving spots, rich eco-system, marine wealth, coral reefs, silver sandy beaches, virgin environment and pristine waters.

The state of Karnataka, famous for its traditional arts and folk dances, presents “Traditional Folk Dances” of the state in this year’s Republic Day Parade tableau. The tableau showcases the Goravas, the worshippers of Lord Shiva engaged in the traditional ritualistic dance. They are adorned with unique caps made of bear’s hair, who dance to the beats of drums and blowing flute. It is followed by the sword wielding warriors who are seen performing a dance while others carrying cymbals follow in circles. With those beating drums, a dancer attired in attractive mask forms the ensemble of Somas dancers to make the visual presentation complete.

The tableaux of Delhi, participating after 3 years demonstrates the evolution of the concept of ‘Model Schools’. It portrays the transformation of School Education in the Nation, particularly the recent initiatives taken for quality enhancement in the field. In its bid to improve the quality of education, the Government of Delhi has been transforming Government Schools into Model Schools. The infrastructures of the schools have been upgraded and quality of education improved. These Model Schools are now at par with the private schools as is reflected in the enthusiasm of the teachers and students alike.

Himachal Pradesh will showcase “Chamba Rumal”, the finest specimen of Pahari art flourishing in Chamba town of Himachal Pradesh during late 18th century. The Himachal tableau represents the essence of this wonderful craft.

Rasleela, Astanayika and scenes from ancient legends and myths are generally depicted on Rumal.

The tableaux of Haryana “Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao” demonstrates the state Government’s efforts of educating and evaluating the girl child. Prime Minister of India has laid stress on the need of educating and evaluating the girl child. On this front Haryana has been spearheading this moment. It has seen immense development in women empowerment in various spheres of life like education, sports, services sector etc.

The tableaux of West Bengal will demonstrate “Sharod Utsav” which is no longer a mere religious festival but has ascended a higher plane, embracing the entire community in the state and across India and the world. It has also become one of the largest outdoor art carnivals in the world.

The state of Tamil Nadu will present ‘Karakattam’, a popular and one of the old folk dance of the state, which forms an important event in temple festival celebrations especially in Amman Temple festivals in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu.The Karagam dancers perform entertaining dance movements to the beat of drums balancing with the Karagam on their head.

Hojagiri – A Magnificent Reang Tribal Dance of Tripura, performed by women and young girls, is presented as the theme of the Tripura State Tableau. The dance is performed on the occasion of the Hojagiri festivals and is accompanied by bamboo-made flute, cymbal and khamb.

The tableaux of Jammu and Kashmir showcases “Winter Sports at Gulmarg”, a world famous tourist destination of the state Jammu & Kashmir. During the chilling winter season, the snow-clad hill station of Gulmarg situated at high altitude of 2650 m becomes an attractive winter sports destination that draws tourists from all over the world.

The tableaux of Assam portrays the holy shrine of “Kamakhya” that renders prominence to its capital metropolis – Guwahati. Established atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati, the Kamakhya shrine is considered as one of the greatest Shaktipeeths of the country. During the Ambubachi festival, the temple draws worshippers from the whole of India and abroad. Kamakhya temple is different from other temples as it has no image or idol for worship. Instead, there is a natural fissure, conical in shape and reddish pink in colour – resembling the genitals of woman. The fissure remains moist due to the natural flow of water from a spring that emanates inside the cave. It is believed that Mother Earth menstruates through this fissure at the time of cultivation. The place is therefore, name Ka-Mai-Kha, meaning – the mother progenitor.