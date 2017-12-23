Bengal tableau rejected by Centre will be included in state parade

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the ‘unity in brotherhood’ tableau from the state, which was rejected by the Centre for next year’s Republic Day parade will be included in the Red Road parade at Kolkata on January 26.

Inaugurating ‘Bangla Sangeet Mela’ at Kolkata, Banerjee said, the tableau might have been rejected by Centre but will not be rejected by the people.

“Let them reject (the tableau). People will not reject. This will be the first among other tableaux which will roll out on Red Road during the Republic Day parade,” she said.

Banerjee had said on Friday at the Christmas Festival inauguration here that rejecting the tableau which would project the theme ‘Ekatai Sampriti’ (unity is brotherhood) was an “insult” to West Bengal.

At the Sangeet Mela inaugural function today, Banerjee said music can be an important platform in fostering unity and amity as music can instantly connect with every human being.

She said her government was committed in showing respect and supporting the singers of the state who had made Bengal proud.

“We will celebrate in a grand way the 100th year of singer Dwijen Mukhopadhyay. People like him are the bridge between the past traditions and the present,” she said about the 90-year old veteran Rabindra Sangeet exponent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App