Table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh accused of rape, booked

West Bengal police on Thursday booked national tennis table player and Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh after an 18-year-old-girl lodged a complaint against the Arjuna awardee, accusing him of raping her on the pretext of marriage. The complaint was lodged at the Barasat women’s police station in North 24 Parganas district, which has booked 24-year-old under IPC sections for rape, criminal conspiracy, causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent and cheating, the police said.

“We have received a complaint against table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh on Wednesday and started a probe into the case. The investigation is at a nascent stage and nothing much can be said about it as of now,” Barasat Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Banerjee said.

The teenager, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, has alleged in her complaint that Ghosh raped her several times over the past three years on the pretext of marriage, another senior officer of the West Bengal police said.

In her complaint, the girl also said she was forced to undergo an abortion by the Olympian at his Bagha Jatin flat in south Kolkata. “The girl claimed that the two of them met on a social networking site in 2014 and that the Olympian had promised to marry her after she turned 18,” the officer said. The national champion could not be contacted as his phone was found switched off.

