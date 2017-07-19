Shurhozelie Lietziesu fails to turn up for floor test; T R Zeliang sworn in as new CM of Nagaland

TR Zeliang being sworn-in as the new chief minister of Nagaland by Governor PB Acharya at a ceremony in Kohima on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) TR Zeliang being sworn-in as the new chief minister of Nagaland by Governor PB Acharya at a ceremony in Kohima on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Factionalism in Nagaland politics took a new turn on Wednesday after dissident Naga People’s Front (NPF) TR Zeliang was sworn in as chief minister following Shurhozelie Lietziesu failed to turn up for a floor test in the state assembly. Zeliang, who claimed support of 47 legislators belonging to the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) of which 43 belonged to NPF, four to the BJP and seven Independents, was sworn in at the Kohima Raj Bhavan by governor PB Acharya.

Earlier in the day, as Liezietsu did not turn up for a floor test in the special session of the state assembly, governor Acharya issued an order dismissing him as chief minister, and appointed Zeliang as the new chief minister. Zeliang has been asked to prove his majority by July 22.

Zeliang, who had earlier become chief minister in the wake of his predecessor Neiphiu Rio getting elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, was compelled to resign in February this year after things went out of control over large-scale and violent protests against 33 per cent women’s reservation in the state’s municipal elections.

While NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu had taken over as chief minister in Februray this year, Zeliang took only four months to whip up support of majority of the DAN legislators in order to stake claim to take over a chief minister. As governor Acharya asked Liezietsu to prove his strength twice in the past one week, the latter first got a three-day stay from the Gauhati High Court, and then failed to show up when a special state assembly session was summoned on Wednesday, prompting the governor to dismiss him.

Governor Acharya, in a letter issued to Liezietsu soon after the assembly session (that was adjourned after his no show) informed him about the dismissal of his government for his failure to seek a vote of confidence of the House. In yet another letter addressed to Liezietsu also informed him that he (the governor) had withdrawn “his pleasure to the Cabinet headed by you (Liezietsu) with immediate effect” because “it is clear that you have failed to obtain vote of confidence despite repeated opportunities given for the same.”

Earlier in the day, Speaker Aier, in his to the governor stated that chief minister Liezietsu was not present in the special emergent session of the House on Wednesday morning “to avail the opportunity granted by the Hon’ble Governor to prove his majority in the House.”

Zeliang, who had resigned as chief minister on February 19 this year, announced his claim of majority support on July 4 after 33 NPF MLAs met in his residence in Kohima and declared him leader of the legislature party. He soon also got support of seven of the eight Independents. As the group moved to a resort in Kaziranga in Assam on July 7, politics began moving fast in Kohima, with all the four BJP legislators too extending support to him. On Wednesday afternoon, as Zeliang too oath as chief minister again, altogether 48 DAN legislators including Speaker Aier were present in the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Wednesday afternoon expelled Zeliang for six years, with its two working presidents Huskha Yepthomi and Apong Pongener justifying it by saying that he (Zeliang) allegedly trying to destabilize the DAN government, demanding Liezietsu’s resignation, staking claim to form a government and defying the party’s reconciliation call. The expulsion of Zeliang had become inevitable “to keep peace in the party”, the expulsion order said.

What stand Zeliang’s camp – with 34 NPF legislators on his side – takes in view of the party expelling him however was not immediately known.

