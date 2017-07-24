T R Zeliang expands cabinet with induction of one more minister

Chief Minister T R Zeliang (File) Chief Minister T R Zeliang (File)

Newly appointed Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Monday expanded his ministry as he inducted one more minister to his cabinet. Governor P B Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to E E Pangteang from NPF in the presence of Zeliang, Assembly Speaker Imtiwapang Aier, senior bureaucrats and others at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

Beside the Chief Minister, there was 11 other ministers. They are G Kaito Aye, Imkong L Imchen, Tokheho Yepthomi, Y Patton, Kipili Sangtam, Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, Kejong Chang, Neiba Kronu, E E Pangteang, Imtilemba Sangtam and Mmhonlumo Kikon.

Nine of the ministers are from Naga People’s Front (NPF) and two are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Zeliang was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 19 after the Nagaland governor sacked Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who failed to turn up for the vote of confidence.

Zeliang had won the trust vote in the Assembly on July 21 and had expanded his ministry by inducting 10 ministers on July 22.

