T P Senkumar verdict: Will take all legal steps, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

EVEN AS the Supreme Court directive to reinstate T P Senkumar as Kerala’s DGP (law and order) is being seen as a setback for the LDF government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the government will take necessary action after getting a copy of the verdict.

“Ours is a country where rule of law exists (and) courts are there to legally examine actions taken by the government,” Vijayan said. “We will take all legal steps after getting the order.’’

Last month, Vijayan had told the Assembly that Senkumar was dabbling in politics. “He is searching for new posts. He has reached a different camp… He has left the (Congress-led) UDF camp,” the CM had said, indicating that the officer was cosying up to the BJP.

Senkumar, who will superannuate on June 30 this year, was shunted out on June 1 last year, soon after the LDF government assumed office.

Under him, police had charged CPM leader Jayarajan, seen as a Vijayan loyalist, under stringent UAPA law in connection with the murder of a local BJP leader in Kannur. Earlier, as the state intelligence chief, Senkumar had a key role in the probe into the alleged conspiracy in the murder of rebel Marxist leader T P Chandrasekharan in Kozhikode district in 2012. Several CPM leaders were accused in the murder, and a local court had convicted three party leaders among 12 in 2014.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the court order is a political and moral setback for the state government.

