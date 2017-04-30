T P Senkumar moves contempt petition against Kerala government

IPS officer T P Senkumar is set to retire on June 30. IPS officer T P Senkumar is set to retire on June 30.

Indian police Service officer T P Senkumar on Saturday moved a contempt petition as the Kerala government is yet to implement the supreme court’s order directing it to reinstate him as the state director general of police. He pleaded that Kerala chief secretary Nalini Netto, the respondent in the case, be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972, “for willful and deliberate disobedience” of the top court’s reinstatement order. Senkumar had asked Netto to comply with the order a day after the Supreme Court reinstated him on Monday.

The government is yet to take a decision on reinstating Senkumar, who is retiring on June 30. Senkumar was removed from the post days after the CPM-led LDF assumed office in May last year. He said that he had written to Netto asking her to expeditiously carry out the Supreme Court’s directions and to issue appropriate instructions.

He alleged that the intention of Netto, who has the authority to issue the reinstatement order, seems to be to delay the implementation willfully. Senkumar insisted that Netto ought to have issued appropriate orders a day after the verdict. He said that the court may consider extension of his tenure for the period which he was “illegally” removed.

Senkumar alleged that Netto had deliberately written an adverse note dated May 26, 2016 against him to remove him from the post. He said it was clear that the chief secretary was of a clear intention to remove him from the post at all costs. Senkumar said that the adverse note was written to justify his removal. He said that the respondent is going to and continues to circumvent the order again to avoid appointing him as the state police chief.

The petitioner said that the respondent was a primary component in his removal. “Therefore, it is plausible that she would attempt at all costs to willfully circumvent/delay the compliance of the court’s judgment.’’ Senkumar had moved the Supreme Court after the central administrative tribunal and the high court rejected his petitions against his removal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now