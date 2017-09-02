Chandrababu Naidu pitches for online transactions, questions need of Rs 500, Rs 2,000 notes

Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran. Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that corruption should be rooted out from the system itself and suggested that all transactions should be made online, as reported by news agency ANI. He questioned the need of Rs 2000, Rs 500 banknotes adding that Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes are sufficient for transaction.

He said, “Systems should be made corruption free. What is the need of Rs 2000 note? Even Rs 500 note is also not needed. Rs 100, 200 notes are enough. All transactions should be made online.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd