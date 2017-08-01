Syria has no information about 39 missing Indians, says envoy

Syrian Ambassador Riad Kamel Abbas.(File Photo) Syrian Ambassador Riad Kamel Abbas.(File Photo)

Syria has no information about the 39 Indians who went missing in Iraq in 2014. Syria’s Ambassador to India Riad Kamel Abbas, however, said that his country is “keen” to send them home if they are found in its territory. Abbas on Monday said that an Indian delegation has made several trips to Syria and Iraq in the past to seek information about them and the chief of the Intelligence Department of Syria has also visited New Delhi in this regard.

“The Indian delegation went to Syria many times and the chief of Syrian intelligence agency came to Delhi for it,” the envoy said. “We are very keen to bring them (missing Indians) home if they are in our territory, but there is no official confirmation about it,” he added. In early July, Iraqi forces freed Mosul from the ISIS,a development that gave a ray of hope to the families of 39 Indians. However, there was no information of the missing Indian nationals from the liberated city.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App