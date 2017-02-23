SYL row: Punjab Police bar INLD protesters from crossing over to dig canal, Abhay Chautala detained

Punjab police has put up a wall of 10-ft high barricades welded with each other to stop protesters from entering Punjab’s territory (Express Photo) Punjab police has put up a wall of 10-ft high barricades welded with each other to stop protesters from entering Punjab’s territory (Express Photo)

Punjab Police have stopped INLD workers from entering the state’s territory this evening to start digging for the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) Canal. INLD leader Abhay Chautala was detained by the police after thousands of party workers led by him assembled at the new vegetable market, Ambala, Haryana, and began marching towards Punjab’s border in afternoon. Punjab Police has already constructed a 10-feet high wall of iron barricades welded with each other to stop protesters from crossing over. However, tension escalated on the Punjab-Haryana border as protesters refused to step back. Punjab Police was likely to use force to disperse the mob adamant on entering Punjab’s territory for digging SYL Canal.

INLD had announced three months ago (on February 23) that they will march into Punjab’s territory and dig SYL canal themselves if the union and state governments failed to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict in this regard.

Protesters managed to break Haryana Police’s barricades easily and entered Punjab’s portion on Ghaggar river bridge on the Punjab-Haryana border near Shambhu barrier. They were, however, stopped at Shambhu barrier where there was heavy deployment of Punjab Police.

Punjab Police used loudspeakers to issue repeated warnings to INLD workers either to step back or face tough action. The district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the area that falls in Patiala district’s jurisdiction of Punjab.

Abhay Chautala also addressed the gathering at Shambhu barrier and appealed to people to refrain from indulging in any violence but continue their protest.

INLD protesters have threatened to march till Kapuri village in Patiala district and begin digging of SYL canal. INLD has titled the protest as – Jal Yudh Sammelan.

Punjab Police used drone cameras to videograph the standoff. They have also used state government’s chopper to assess the number of protesters marching towards Punjab border.

At least 10 companies of paramilitary forces and over 5000 Punjab policemen with riot control equipment and vehicles stand deployed at Shambhu barrier on Punjab-Haryana border.

Haryana DGP KP Singh, ADGP RC Mishra and various other Ambala district administration’s senior officials visited the spot yesterday to take stock of the arrangements for today’s event. Likewise, various senior police officers of Punjab also visited Shambhu barrier to review the security arrangements.

Traffic on NH-1 remained disrupted since morning with the police diverting it to alternate routes.

