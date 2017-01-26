SYL ROW: INLD to hold dharna in Delhi on February 15

Haryana’s main opposition party INLD has announced to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar on February 15 in case it fails to get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the SYL issue. Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the state Abhay Singh Chautala said that his party had no interest in the Punjab Assembly polls because all major political parties had already announced not to give a drop of water to Haryana. Chautala said the SYL is an important issue for the state. He also invited BJP and Congress leaders for the dharna at Jantar Mantar.