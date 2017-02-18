SYL row: INLD asks cadres to bring spades to start digging

Senior INLD member Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo) Senior INLD member Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo)

GOING AHEAD with its call to start digging of SYL canal from February 23, Haryana’s main opposition party, INLD, has asked its workers to bring spades for digging work. Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday said the party workers across Haryana would gather at Ambala and then march towards the Punjab border on February 23 to dig the SYL canal. “There are media reports that the Ambala administration has refused to give permission for the rally on February 23. But we don’t care. We will go ahead with our plans,” he said.

“SYL is the lifeline of Haryana and even the Supreme Court has given its verdict in favour of Haryana. Now, following this move, we would be putting pressure on the Centre to implement the SC order,” added Chautala, alleging that the ruling BJP and Congress were not serious about the construction of the SYL canal. Earlier, Chautala had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking time for a meeting over the issue. But the INLD leader has not received any response as of now.