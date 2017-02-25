SYL row: Arrested INLD leaders, workers yet to seek bail

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala after he courted arrest at Shambhu Barrier during INLD’s protest on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue on Thursday. Express Photo by Jaipal Singh Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala after he courted arrest at Shambhu Barrier during INLD’s protest on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue on Thursday. Express Photo by Jaipal Singh

AFTER THE failed bid to dig the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal followed by their arrest on Thursday, as many as 73 INLD leaders and workers, including Abhay Singh Chautala, have chosen not to furnish bail bonds despite having been arrested for bailable offences.

They were arrested on Thursday under Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under preventive Section 107/151 of CrPC. DIG Patiala Range Ashish Chaudhary said that till late Friday evening, INLD leaders had not furnished bail bonds.

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly Abhay Chautala along with party MPs, 18 MLAs and some ex-MLAs were arrested by the Punjab police at Shambhu barrier in Patiala. INLD workers had failed to climb the barricades put up by the Punjab police at the Punjab-Haryana border and begun digging the road symbolically.

INLD spokesman RS Chaudhary said, “It is a collective decision not to furnish bail bonds. I believe that they should be out of jail by Monday as Assembly session is starting.” He said it was necessary to raise the issue as “it puts pressure on the government”.