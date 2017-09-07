SYL issue: Day before Supreme Court hearing, Haryana appeals to Centre

The apex court had directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to first build the SYL canal before bringing their respective points of view and challenges. (File Photo) The apex court had directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to first build the SYL canal before bringing their respective points of view and challenges. (File Photo)

The Haryana government on Wednesday petitioned the Centre appealing that the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal should be constructed without further delay. The move came a day before the Supreme Court hearing on the issue. On July 11, the apex court had directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to first build the SYL canal before bringing their respective points of view and challenges on the issue before it. The court had then fixed September 7 as the next date of hearing. The Centre is also party in the case.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar led a delegation to meet Union Minister for Water Resources, Nitin Gadkari, here on Wednesday. After the meeting, Khattar said, “ Gadkari has assured the delegation that the state’s interests on this issue shall be fully protected.” He added that once the SYL canal is constructed, “the issue of release of water could be resolved through mutual dialogue.”

