SYL issue: All-party delegation from Haryana to meet Home Minister

Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

A delegation of all political parties of Haryana led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on March 24 to discuss the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) canal issue. An official spokesperson said the delegation will comprise state education minister Ram Bilas Sharma, Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu, Health Minister Anil Vij and State BJP President Subhash Barala.

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, Leader of Congress Legislative Party Kiran Choudhary, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president of Indian National Lok Dal, Ashok Arora, and Leader of Opposition, Abhay Singh Chautala will also be part of the delegation. Before proceeding to meet the Home Minister, the delegation would meet for a preliminary discussion at Haryana Bhawan in the national capital the same day.

Punjab and Haryana have been at loggerheads over the SYL canal issue. The Supreme Court in a verdict last November had held as unconstitutional, the 2004 law passed by Punjab to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states. Haryana has been seeking the construction of the canal for getting a share of the Ravi-Beas waters.

