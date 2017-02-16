SYL dispute: Supreme Court rejects Punjab plea to postpone hearing

The election result will be announced on March 11,” Jethmalani had requested the court, but the bench posted the matter for hearing on February 22. The election result will be announced on March 11,” Jethmalani had requested the court, but the bench posted the matter for hearing on February 22.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Punjab government request’s for posting the hearing on the crucial Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute matter after declaration of Assembly poll results on March 11.

“What is the use of courts waiting for election results?” a bench asked senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, who made the request on Punjab government’s behalf. “Kindly keep it (the matter for hearing) after March 11. The election result will be announced on March 11,” Jethmalani had requested the court, but the bench posted the matter for hearing on February 22.

At the outset, Punjab government told the bench that it has not yet filed its response on Haryana’s petition seeking compliance of the apex court’s earlier order and that it will be filed soon.

Jethmalani said they would also file a rejoinder to the reply filed by the Centre and sought time for it. The bench, which said that the interim order of status quo will continue till further order, asked Punjab to file the response by February 20.