SYL canal row: Will stop vehicles coming from Punjab at 10 places, says INLD

Haryana’s main opposition party, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), has announced a plan to stop vehicles entering the state from Punjab on July 10 in order to push Centre to ensure water from SYL canal comes to fields in Haryana. Party workers would stop vehicles at ten places, mainly on national highways connecting Punjab to Haryana, a senior party leader told The Indian Express.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Abhay Singh Chautala, on Monday said that state’s BJP government was trying to get SYL water to the Haryana despite a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court on November 10 last year.

On Monday, Chautala addressed a meeting of party workers at Panchkula to prepare for the July 10 protest. “We won’t allow any vehicle coming to Haryana from Punjab even if the vehicle is originally coming from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan or Jammu. But we won’t stop emergency vehicles including ambulances. If Punjab (government) doesn’t give Haryana’s share, then we will stop their vehicles,” said Chautala.

However, Haryana’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nayab Singh Saini, termed the INLD move as politically motivated, adding that the party was misleading the people on the issue. He hoped that SC would give its final decision in Haryana’s favor.

“We are trying to get our legitimate share of SYL water,” he added. Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said police would make adequate arrangements to maintain law and order on the day of the protest. Police sources said that senior officers are actually assessing the scale of protests before finalising a strategy to handle protesters.

Earlier, the INLD had given a call to dig the SYL canal in Punjab, near Ambala but party workers had failed to cross the Punjab barricade for the same because of tight security arrangements.

