SYL canal issue: Manohar Lal Khattar offers all-party meet

A day after INLD held a rally in New Delhi on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday offered to convene an all-party meeting to draw line of action on this issue.

While addressing the Kisan Adhikar Rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala had warned of “Jail Bharo” movement if the construction work on the SYL canal was not started before May this year.

On Thursday, replying to the debate on the Governor’s address on the fourth day of the Budget session of the Assembly, Khattar appealed to the opposition parties in the state not to politicise the issue and refrain from “using it as a ladder to climb to power as the public is well aware of their political gimmicks”.

