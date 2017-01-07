SYL canal issue: Indian National Lok Dal to hold meetings in all district headquarters

INDIAN NATIONAL Lok Dal will hold meetings in all district headquarters from January 15 to 22 to generate support on the SYL canal issue. The INLD leaders have decided to start digging the canal on February 23.

Following the SC ruling on the SYL in Haryana’s favour, political parties in the state have been demanding early completion of the canal. Opposing this move, parties in poll-bound Punjab vowed not to allow a drop of water go out of the state.

The INLD has decided to start digging the canal from Ismailpur village on the Punjab-Haryana border. At a meeting of its national executive on Friday, INLD leaders decided that meetings would be held at the district headquarters. From February 1 to 10, awareness campaigns will be held in every Assembly seat and residents of villages would be informed about the issue.