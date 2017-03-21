SYL Canal issue: Amarinder Singh to meet PM Modi tomorrow

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday to take up the issue of SYL canal with him.

A spokesperson at the Chief Minister’s Office said Amarinder had sought an appointment with the PM and the Captain would be making a case that Punjab did not have enough water to share with neighbouring Haryana.

Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered that the SYL canal will have to be constructed. Sources said Amarinder would try to impress upon the PM that the issue should be sorted out at the level of the states as agriculture in Punjab was already at the crossroads as underground water had been overexploited to produce grain for the nation.

