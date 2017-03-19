SYL canal issue: Ahead of SC ruling on March 28, AAP wants Punjab to follow Karnataka

AAP MLA from Bholath and its Chief Whip in the Assembly Sukhpal Khaira said Saturday that ahead of Supreme Court’s ruling on the SYL issue on March 28, the state government should pass a resolution to save waters of Punjab which, he said, was the only natural resource available with the state.

On AAP chief’s Arvind Kejriwal’s stand on the SYL, he said national leader should not be involved in the state’s decision. Khaira also demanded that the state government call an all-party meeting on the issue.

“Going by the previous rulings of the Supreme Court, the state government should be prepared for any SC decision against Punjab,” he said, adding that in such a condition, the state should be ready for a special session of the Assembly and pass a resolution to protect its waters. Khaira cited the example of Karnataka government, which had dealt with the Kaveri water dispute by passing a resolution in the Assembly against the adverse SC order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now