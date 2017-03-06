SYL canal has to be constructed: Manohar Lal Khattar

Expressing the state government’s resolve to construct SYL Canal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said a proposal to allocate Rs 100 crore has been made in the state Budget. The chief minister was interacting with media persons after the presentation of the state budget for the year 2017-18 in the ongoing budget session here today. Earlier, Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said while presenting the budget that the government was committed for construction of Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal and getting the state its rightful share of the waters of Ravi-Beas.

“I propose to allocate an outlay of Rs 100 crore specially for this purpose in 2017-18. I assure the august House that for construction of the SYL even if Rs 1000 crore is required, we will provide the same,” the FM said.

Hearing of the Presidential Reference which was pending for the last over 12 years was decided by the Supreme Court of India on November 10, 2016 in favour of Haryana, Abhimanyu said in his budget speech.

He said that on November 28 last year, Haryana had submitted a memorandum to the President of India for his personal intervention to ensure early completion of the remaining portion of SYL Canal in Punjab and to deliver long pending justice to the people of Haryana.

Khattar, while haling the budget said that no new tax was introduced and described the budget as “growth oriented, balanced and pro-people”.

In reply to a question, the Chief Minister said that a hike of 15 to 30 per cent has been made in allocation of budget for different departments so as to further accelerate the pace of development.

In a reply to yet another question, Khattar said the state government was considering a proposal under which family members of martyrs would get financial assistance even without the receipt of necessary certificate.

He said this step would allow the next of the kin to get the benefit without anny hassle.