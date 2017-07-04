Syed Salahuddin’s designation as global terrorist well deserved: Centre

Syed Salahuddin, Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. REUTERS/File Syed Salahuddin, Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. REUTERS/File

The Centre on Monday condemned Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s statements against India. Union Home Ministry spokesman Ashok Prasad said the government had been describing Salahuddin as a terrorist all along and his remarks had confirmed that.

“His designation as a global terrorist by the US is well deserved,” Prasad said. He said that Salahuddin was “instrumental” in providing funds and other assistance to terrorists and separatists.

Salahuddin, 71, had on Saturday claimed that his group had the capability of launching attacks in India days after the US declared him a “specially designated global terrorist” on June 27. “We are not terrorists… Our struggle is for freedom from India and it will continue till the liberation of Kashmir,” he had said.

