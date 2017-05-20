Syed Ali Shah Geelani suspends National Front from Hurriyat Conference

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Source: File) Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Source: File)

Amidst the controversy over the sting operation by a private news channel, Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani today suspended Nayeem Khan-led National Front from the separatist amalgam, even as he alleged that the video was “doctored”. The move comes in the wake of the sting operation on separatists Nayeem Khan and Farooq Dar alias Bitta Karate wherein they confessed to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups. “Using his special powers (according to Hurriyat constitution), Geelani today suspended the National Front from the basic membership of the Hurriyat Conference until the clarification of all the related issues comes to the fore,” a spokesman of the separatist group said here.

“Even though (Nayeem) Khan has raised questions over the veracity of the said clip (aired by the channel), his membership will remain suspended and the suspension will come into force with immediate effect in Srinagar and PoK chapter of Hurriyat. It is my moral duty and as a supreme head of the forum, I am obliged to fulfil my assigned duties,” the spokesman quoted Geelani as having said.

The Hurriyat also hit out at the media for their “partial and biased reporting”. “They are promoting colonial mindset and are hellbent upon bringing a bad name to the leadership and defame the ongoing freedom struggle,” the spokesperson said.

Geelani said the 2016 unrest in the valley triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces, was “neither pre-planned nor instigated by Pakistan.” “It was a spontaneous reaction from people after the martyrdom of (Hizbul Mujahideen) commander Burhan (Wani) and during the five month-long uprising, people braved pellets and bullets. They were massacred and scores of youths sacrificed their eyesight. Our people are not doing all this just for fun, it is a sacred sentiment and passion that people follow,” he said.

“We need resources to combat the military might of India and mostly we raise all funds from local sources to pursue our movement,” he added. Earlier, separatist leader Nayeem Khan, said in a press conference that the video was “doctored” and challenged the channel to run the full video instead. “The video is doctored, simulated and a collage of bits and pieces. It does not have a shred of credibility. The agenda of media is to defame the Kashmir struggle and pro-freedom leadership,” he said.

