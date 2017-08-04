Geelani’s son seeks summons through employer, says cannot afford trip to Delhi

The NIA has prepared a list of properties that separatists allegedly own. These include malls, office complexes, bungalows, flats, partnerships in companies, stone quarries and large tracts of land mostly in Kashmir. The NIA has prepared a list of properties that separatists allegedly own. These include malls, office complexes, bungalows, flats, partnerships in companies, stone quarries and large tracts of land mostly in Kashmir.

Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son, Naseem, has written to National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sharad Kumar, requesting him to send him summons through the university, where he teaches. Naseem, who could not appear before the NIA on Wednesday, said that this will allow him to claim travel allowance. He wrote that he could not make it to Delhi since he did not have enough money to arrange for his trip.

He added that he had just Rs 500 left in his account when he received the summons on Tuesday as his salary had not been credited until then. “We have no problems with that. We will send the summons through his university,” an NIA officer said. Sources said that the NIA had summoned Naseem, who is an assistant professor and scientist at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, for questioning over certain financial dealings.

The NIA has prepared a list of properties that separatists allegedly own. These include malls, office complexes, bungalows, flats, partnerships in companies, stone quarries and large tracts of land mostly in Kashmir. Some of the properties are in areas like Delhi’s Khirki Village and Vasant Kunj. The NIA has claimed that the properties belong to leaders like Geelani, Shabir Shah and Yasin Malik apart from the seven separatists arrested recently. Much of this is based on information gathered through intelligence agencies and documents that the NIA had recovered from premises connected to separatists raided in June.

Separately, the NIA has completed questioning of 15 people allegedly connected with stone-throwing in Kashmir. It recently sent summons to 30 people for questioning in this regard. The agency has identified over 120 stone-throwers, who it claims have been present at various stone-throwing locations. The stone-throwers have been found to be pelting stones at places far away from their homes and “thus appear to be part of an organised exercise’’. The NIA will question all of them in due course.

