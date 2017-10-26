Swiss couple attacked in Agra: Three arrested; Centre, UP govt condemn incident

This is the spot where the Swiss Tourists were attacked in FatehPur Sikri. Spot name is Terwi Gate railway line. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal This is the spot where the Swiss Tourists were attacked in FatehPur Sikri. Spot name is Terwi Gate railway line. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Days after a Swiss couple was attacked by a group of men in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, three youths out of the four accused have been arrested on Thursday, DGP PRO told news agency ANI. The DGP further added that the three arrested are minors.

Earlier in the day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Agra to visit Taj Mahal today, said two attackers have been arrested in the case. “Two attackers have been arrested, and strict action will be taken against those (other people) involved in the attack. We have given instructions to police to strictly deal with such people. Our government will not accept such incidents,” the chief minister added.

The couple from Switzerland —Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24 and his girlfriend Marie Droz, also 24 who were allegedly attacked on Sunday is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The couple who came to India on September 30, were allegedly attacked by a group of four youths on October 22.

Clerc said that he and his girlfriend were first followed by the group who later attacked them, leaving Clerc with a fractured skull and a clot in his brain, reports said. Droz’s arm was reportedly fractured in the assault and she also suffered multiple bruises.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, neurosurgeon at the Apollo Hospital, said Clerc has been shifted to the ward from the ICU. “We have moved him out of the ICU into a room. He is having a hearing problem otherwise he is conscious and talking,” said Prasad.

Adding that the couple is in a state of shock, the doctor said that Clerc’s condition is improving but it is difficult to say at this moment whether he has suffered permanent hearing damage.

The incident has been condemned by the Centre and the state government. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the attack saying her office will reach out to the couple. “I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the state government. My officers will reach them in the hospital,” Swaraj tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons dashed off a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, saying the incident could have a negative impact on the image of the country. Alphons said he was “deeply concerned” over the attack.

“A fast and speedy response in identifying and ensuring speedy action, including conviction of the guilty, would be reassuring, as also a good message of our efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the minister wrote.

With PTI Inputs

