Swiss couple attacked in Agra: Sushma Swaraj seeks report from UP govt

A couple from Switzerland was allegedly chased and attacked by a group of youths in Agra's Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:October 26, 2017 10:53 am
sushma swaraj, mea sushma swaraj, minister of external affairs, agra, swiss couple attacked, fatehpur sikri, uttar pradesh, india, indian express news External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that her officers will reach out to the Swiss couple in hospital. (PTI photo)
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said she has asked for a report from Uttar Pradesh government regarding an alleged incident of assault on a Swiss couple in Agra. Swaraj tweeted, “I have just seen this (report). I have asked for a report from the State Government.” Swaraj added that her officers will reach out to the couple in the hospital. The couple is being treated at a hospital in Delhi.

The couple from Switzerland was chased and attacked by a group of youths in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday. Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) said that he and his girlfriend Marie Droz were first followed by the group of young people who later attacked them, leaving Clerc with a fractured skull and a clot in his brain. Droz’s arm was reportedly fractured in the assault and she also suffered multiple bruises. More details are awaited.

