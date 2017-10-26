Swiss couple attacked in Agra: Police identify one of the accused, no arrest yet

The Swiss couple had given other details of the incident and also provided photographs of accused they had clicked. The Swiss couple had given other details of the incident and also provided photographs of accused they had clicked.

Agra police claim to have identified one of the accused who allegedly attacked Swiss couple at Fatehpur Sikri police station area on October 22. The couple is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, said police. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in a tweet stated she had asked for a report from the state government.

Additional Superintendent of police, Agra, Akhilesh Narain Singh said, “a sub-inspector from Agra had gone to Delhi after coming to know about couple’s hospitalisation. The couple had given other details of the incident and also provided photographs of accused they had clicked. “From those photographs, we identified one of the accused as Mukul. Efforts are being made to arrest him. The couple has told police that attackers were in age between eight and 16 years.”

After the couple refused to lodge FIR, they registered a non-cognizable report on their own. On the basis of information provided by couple Wednesday, police have included section 325 IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) in the case registered against unidentified persons, added the ASP.

Station House Officer, Fatehpur Sikri police station, Pradeep Kumar said, ” Swiss couple –Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz– on October 22 had gone to Fatehpur Kasba. While the couple was strolling near railway track boys who were playing there started following them. When couple objected, boys started pelting stones on them. ”

“A local resident informed about it to police control room. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the injured couple who had sustained injuries on head and hand to community health centre. After medical aid, doctors referred them to district hospital. Couple refused to go and also gave in writing that they do not want to file case against any person, ” said SHO.

